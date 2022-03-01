ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
PRINT EDITION
World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed a Palestinian man and critically injured another on ...
AFP 01 Mar, 2022

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed a Palestinian man and critically injured another on Tuesday in a raid on a refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Israeli forces "opened fire on Jenin camp," according to a statement from the Palestinian health ministry.

Palestinian security sources identified the man killed in Jenin Camp as Abdullah Hosari.

He was a former prisoner, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

A second man was "critically wounded with live bullets to the head" and had been taken to hospital for treatment, Wafa said.

Last week, Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old Palestinian it said had been throwing Molotov cocktails near the city of Bethlehem.

Some 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, alongside 2.9 million Palestinians, in settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.

MENA West Bank Palestinian health ministry Israeli forces Jenin camp

