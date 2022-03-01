NA panel approves budgetary proposals of MoD

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, on Monday, approved all the budgetary proposals worth Rs35,903.220 million relating to Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2022-23.

The committee was under the chairmanship of Amjid Ali Khan, MNA.

While briefing, the secretary, Ministry of Defence apprised the committee about 23 PSDP projects amounting to Rs35,903.220 million; however, proposed demand is Rs10,859.225 million.

After having detailed deliberations, the committee recommended to approve all the PSDP budgetary proposals and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Ministry of Defence in the better interest of the country.

The committee dropped “The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, moved by Nusrat Wahid, MNA, due to unavailability of the mover.

The committee also deferred the “Point of Order regarding the Problem of Fisherman of Coastal belt of Karachi due to short term permit and restriction for fishing in the sea” (raised by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA), due to unavailability of the mover.

The committee showed its displeasure over non-attendance of the Ministry of Finance, thus, deferred the agenda regarding Issuance of tax notice by Cantonment Board to MNAs till its next meeting. Later, the secretary, Ministry of Defence informed that the agenda regarding schools issue in Cantonment Board is sub-juidice; therefore, the committee dropped the said agenda.

