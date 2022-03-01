ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA panel approves budgetary proposals of MoD

Nuzhat Nazar 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, on Monday, approved all the budgetary proposals worth Rs35,903.220 million relating to Public Sector Development Programs (PSDP) for the next Financial Year 2022-23.

The committee was under the chairmanship of Amjid Ali Khan, MNA.

While briefing, the secretary, Ministry of Defence apprised the committee about 23 PSDP projects amounting to Rs35,903.220 million; however, proposed demand is Rs10,859.225 million.

After having detailed deliberations, the committee recommended to approve all the PSDP budgetary proposals and directed the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to provide the required funds to the Ministry of Defence in the better interest of the country.

The committee dropped “The Nuclear Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, moved by Nusrat Wahid, MNA, due to unavailability of the mover.

The committee also deferred the “Point of Order regarding the Problem of Fisherman of Coastal belt of Karachi due to short term permit and restriction for fishing in the sea” (raised by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA), due to unavailability of the mover.

The committee showed its displeasure over non-attendance of the Ministry of Finance, thus, deferred the agenda regarding Issuance of tax notice by Cantonment Board to MNAs till its next meeting. Later, the secretary, Ministry of Defence informed that the agenda regarding schools issue in Cantonment Board is sub-juidice; therefore, the committee dropped the said agenda.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ministry of Defence budgetary proposals NA panel NA Standing Committee on Defence

Comments

Comments are closed.

NA panel approves budgetary proposals of MoD

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

PM, COAS discuss situation

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories