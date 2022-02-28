ANL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
ASC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.61%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.69%)
AVN 91.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.38%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.87 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.11%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-5.3%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,407 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,662 Decreased By -306 (-1.92%)
KSE100 43,711 Decreased By -273.7 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,981 Decreased By -109.8 (-0.64%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden, allies to talk Monday to coordinate Ukraine response: White House

AFP 28 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will hold a secure call with allies and partners on Monday to discuss "developments" in Russia's attack on Ukraine and "coordinate our united response," the White House said.

The administration did not elaborate on who would participate in the call, which will take place at 11:15 am (1615 GMT).

Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, and is facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.

Earlier Sunday, the G7 threatened fresh sanctions as top US diplomat Antony Blinken said the group of wealthy nations was "fully aligned" against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky, vowing 'support': White House

Also on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Russia's nuclear "deterrence forces" be put on high alert, prompting an immediate international outcry, with the United States slamming the order as "totally unacceptable."

Biden's call with allies will come as the UN General Assembly debates a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Joe Biden Russia White House G7 Ukraine's

Comments

1000 characters

Biden, allies to talk Monday to coordinate Ukraine response: White House

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories