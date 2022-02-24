ANL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.13%)
ASC 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.21%)
ASL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.34%)
AVN 93.01 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-6.71%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.8%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-7.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.76%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.09%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.85%)
KEL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-11.39%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.11%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.3%)
SNGP 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.18%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.15%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.24%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-10.47%)
BR100 4,432 Decreased By -159.6 (-3.48%)
BR30 15,889 Decreased By -1072 (-6.32%)
KSE100 43,863 Decreased By -1270 (-2.81%)
KSE30 17,061 Decreased By -522.6 (-2.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky, vowing 'support': White House

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky late Wednesday night in Washington, the White House said, with the US president vowing "support and assistance."

The conversation came soon after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine overnight, with explosions heard in multiple parts of the country.

"We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Biden said in a statement.

Russia says it takes out Ukraine's air defences, air bases

Biden condemned the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," adding that Zelensky requested the US president "call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly" against Russian President Vladimir Putin's "flagrant aggression."

Joe Biden White House Volodymyr Zelensky Russian President Vladimir Putin's

Comments

1000 characters

Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky, vowing 'support': White House

Ukraine says 50 Russian troops killed, four tanks destroyed

Carnage for equities: PSX's KSE-100 tumbles nearly 1,200 points

US says Pakistan communicated of Washington's position on Russia

Bitcoin dives to lowest in a month after Russia invades Ukraine

Israeli strikes kill six near Damascus: monitor

Pakistan's fintech NayaPay lands $13mn in early-stage funding

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend Export, Import Policy Order

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts monitoring Russian troops

Read more stories