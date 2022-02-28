Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

ISLAMABAD: A total of 3000 Pakistani students have already left Ukraine on the advice of Embassy of Pakistan Ukraine and remaining 600-700 are being evacuated.

A total of 376 Pakistanis are already at Ukraine-Poland border crossing.

According to a fact sheet issued by Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine, the Mission has established following different focal points for facilitation and evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine:

Embassy of Pakistan in Ternopol, contact details: 00380636968264, 00923329184350, 00380638282984 (ii) Focal point at Kyiv, 00380932197175 (iii) Facilitation desk in Lviv +380932197175, +380637019154.

According to Pakistan’s Embassy, community 4000, mostly married to Ukrainians, have already left Ukraine on the advice of the Mission. The Mission has been providing accommodation to students in Ternopil and transportation wherever possible especially from Lviv to border crossings. Night curfew is imposed since last two-three days in different cities of Ukraine including Kharkiv, Lviv and Ternopil. Since yesterday, Kyiv is in 24 hours (day-night) curfew. Ternopil district administration issued warning last night and advised the people to keep their lights off and remain in safe places.

Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

The Embassy further described that now, there is no safe place in Ukraine. And even cities Lviv and Ternopil which are in the west of Ukraine have been hit. As of today, trains tickets are available from Kharkliv to Lvivc and Ternopil. Majority of students from Kharkiv have already reach Lviv and departed for Poland border.

Pakistanis are being evacuated from Ternopil and Lviv to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania.

Embassy of Pakistan, Ukraine is coordinating with respective Pak Missions for onward facilities. Pakistan Embassy Ukraine is making all possible efforts to evacuated all Pakistani nationals at the earliest.

The government of Ukraine is dysfunctional, yet the Embassy is making all out efforts to facilitate evacuation of Pakistanis from Ukraine.

According to detained results of evacuation efforts of the Embassy are: (i) as many as 125 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine (ii) 376 Pakistanis are already at Ukraine-Poland border crossing (iii) 04 persons at Ukraine-Romania border (iv) 09 persons are at Ukraine-Hungary border (v) 35 students from Kharkiv have been received by Lviv facilities desk (vi) 30 students from Kharkiv are on the way to Lviv by train and (vii) 07 students have reached Ternopil. —

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022