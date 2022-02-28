Engineering & Healthcare Show 2022 concludes

LAHORE: Business deals of worth around USD 52 Million were finalized during the 1st edition of Engineering and Healthcare Show 2022 concluded on Sunday at the Lahore Expo Centre.

According to the spokesperson of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan over all nine Memorandum of Understanding were signed in the Pharmaceutical sector. It is expected that business of around USD 150 million will be generated.

The spokesperson also said that EHCS is a flagship sector-specific trade event of TDAP. In the 1st edition of EHCS, 325 foreign delegates from 27 countries from Africa and 05 countries from CAR’s Region visited the exhibits of 170 exhibitors participating in EHCS to get first-hand experience of the whole range of engineering and healthcare products being offered by Pakistan.

Officials of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan were present during the show and discussed areas of mutual cooperation with their regulatory counterparts from Senegal, Tajikistan, Sudan, Tanzania, Nigeria & Rwanda.

FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry), LCCI (Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry), SCCI (Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry) and GCCI (Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry) also participated in the event and held extensive negotiations with their counterparts Chambers/Association from Azerbaijan, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Mozambique, Zambia, Tajikistan, Senegal, Mauritius, Nigeria, Togo and Tanzania.

During the exhibition, Arif Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive TDAP and Ahsan Ali Mangi, Secretary TDAP held discussions with their counterpart Trade Promotion Organizations from Benin, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal. Areas of interest pertaining to improved collaboration and mutual interests were discussed and how this exhibition can provide a platform for mutual benefits.

During the event, TDAP organized around 2,100 sectors specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors in which extensive discussion was held in generating business and future collaboration.

These sectors included Pharmaceutical, Surgical, Chemicals, Agricultural Machinery & Implements, Safety Equipment, Construction Material, Home Appliances, Furniture, Cosmetics, Handicrafts, Sports Goods, Cutlery & Cookware, Packaging, Automotive, Electric Machinery, Minerals, Marbles, Mobiles, and Musical Instruments.

Further to extract maximum benefit from this exhibition, TDAP also arranged industrial visits of the foreign buyers on the third day of the event.

