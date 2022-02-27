ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
UAE not taking sides in Ukraine conflict, favours negotiations

Reuters 27 Feb, 2022

The United Arab Emirates wants to encourage a political solution in the Ukraine conflict and taking sides would only encourage violence, a senior UAE official said on Sunday.

The comment, posted by Anwar Gargash on Twitter, comes after the UAE abstained to vote on Friday on a draft United Nations Security Council resolution deploring Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It did not pass because of Russia's veto.

The UAE "believes that taking sides would only lead to more violence," said Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to UAE President Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Fighting continues as Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city of Kharkiv

"The UAE has a firm position regarding the United Nations, international law and the sovereignty of states, rejecting military solutions," he said.

"In the Ukrainian crisis, our priority is to encourage all parties to resort to diplomatic action and to negotiate to find a political solution."

