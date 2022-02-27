Minister to inaugurate national agri expo today

LAHORE: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam will inaugurate the two-day “national agricultural exhibition” being arranged at the University of Sargodha on February 27 and 28, 2022. It will be a first-ever mega event of its kind in Sargodha district where importers and exporters will exhibit high value agriculture while farmers and other stakeholders will participate.

The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) spokesman said that Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi and Punjab Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gillani will also visit this high value exhibition.

