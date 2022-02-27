Archbishop Canterbury reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Revd Justin Welby, reached Lahore on a three-day early on Saturday night.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith-Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of the Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshal received him at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

During his three-day visit, the Archbishop of Canterbury is scheduled to meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, foreign minister and various religious and political leaders. The Archbishop will also visit Grand Jamia Mosque Bahria Town.

