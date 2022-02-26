ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Muhammad Ali 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalised a repatriation plan for around 2,000 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

According to the details, discussion between CEO PIA and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Major General Noail Khokhar (Retd) was held to finalise the rescue operations for around 2000 Pakistanis in Ukraine.

PIA spokesman said that airline is ready for repatriation of 2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine.

Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

He said that all Pakistani students would gather in the Ukrainian city of Turnoble where Pakistani embassy would make an arrangement to transfer them to Poland via land route for PIA repatriation operation.

He said that the airline would not operate rescue flight to Ukraine but PIA’s Boeing 777 would repatriate students from Poland.

CEO PIA said that flight was being prepared, which will be departed as the students arrive in Poland.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA Pakistani students in Ukraine Major General Noail Khokhar (Retd)

Comments

Comments are closed.

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories