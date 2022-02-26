2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalised a repatriation plan for around 2,000 Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine.

According to the details, discussion between CEO PIA and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Major General Noail Khokhar (Retd) was held to finalise the rescue operations for around 2000 Pakistanis in Ukraine.

PIA spokesman said that airline is ready for repatriation of 2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine.

He said that all Pakistani students would gather in the Ukrainian city of Turnoble where Pakistani embassy would make an arrangement to transfer them to Poland via land route for PIA repatriation operation.

He said that the airline would not operate rescue flight to Ukraine but PIA’s Boeing 777 would repatriate students from Poland.

CEO PIA said that flight was being prepared, which will be departed as the students arrive in Poland.

