Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
February 25, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Feb-22      23-Feb-22      22-Feb-22      18-Feb-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.113511       0.112791       0.112543       0.112622
Euro                             0.800684       0.808888       0.808945       0.809119
Japanese yen                   0.00624035                    0.00621822     0.00620001
U.K. pound                       0.960778       0.968791       0.966748       0.970565
U.S. dollar                      0.717266       0.713054        0.71323       0.712629
Algerian dinar                  0.0050927     0.00507465      0.0050678     0.00507613
Australian dollar                0.516288       0.515895       0.513668        0.51352
Botswana pula                   0.0619718       0.062107       0.061837      0.0622838
Brazilian real                   0.140179       0.142221       0.140941       0.138825
Brunei dollar                    0.530679                      0.529181       0.530546
Canadian dollar                                 0.560665       0.559703       0.559627
Chilean peso                  0.000911335    0.000895515    0.000891549    0.000891923
Colombian peso                                              0.000181611    0.000180264
Czech koruna                    0.0319466      0.0330515       0.033026       0.033246
Danish krone                     0.107612       0.108739       0.108741       0.108778
Indian rupee                   0.00953079      0.0095555     0.00952492     0.00951157
Israeli New Shekel                0.21928       0.221239       0.221569       0.223185
Korean won                    0.000601683    0.000596848    0.000597045    0.000595296
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.36956
Malaysian ringgit                 0.17094       0.170404       0.170446       0.170302
Mauritian rupee                  0.016327      0.0162445      0.0163078      0.0162638
Mexican peso                    0.0347302      0.0352238      0.0351385       0.035094
New Zealand dollar               0.484298       0.481383       0.478435       0.476678
Norwegian krone                 0.0793717      0.0806184      0.0800797      0.0797436
Omani rial                        1.86545         1.8545        1.85495
Peruvian sol                                     0.19225       0.190856        0.19198
Philippine peso                 0.0139897      0.0138605       0.013878      0.0138947
Polish zloty                     0.173752       0.178545       0.177774       0.179062
Qatari riyal                     0.197051       0.195894       0.195942
Russian ruble                  0.00825119                    0.00886888     0.00940617
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.191271       0.190148       0.190195
Singapore dollar                 0.530679       0.530073       0.529181       0.530546
South African rand               0.046895      0.0473208                     0.0474232
Swedish krona                   0.0753874       0.076558       0.075958      0.0766309
Swiss franc                      0.776808       0.775396       0.775967        0.77405
Thai baht                        0.022103      0.0220119       0.022016      0.0221678
Trinidadian dollar                              0.105341       0.105498        0.10575
U.A.E. dirham                    0.195307        0.19416       0.194208
Uruguayan peso                  0.0166709      0.0168698      0.0167291      0.0165639
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

