WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== February 25, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Feb-22 23-Feb-22 22-Feb-22 18-Feb-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113511 0.112791 0.112543 0.112622 Euro 0.800684 0.808888 0.808945 0.809119 Japanese yen 0.00624035 0.00621822 0.00620001 U.K. pound 0.960778 0.968791 0.966748 0.970565 U.S. dollar 0.717266 0.713054 0.71323 0.712629 Algerian dinar 0.0050927 0.00507465 0.0050678 0.00507613 Australian dollar 0.516288 0.515895 0.513668 0.51352 Botswana pula 0.0619718 0.062107 0.061837 0.0622838 Brazilian real 0.140179 0.142221 0.140941 0.138825 Brunei dollar 0.530679 0.529181 0.530546 Canadian dollar 0.560665 0.559703 0.559627 Chilean peso 0.000911335 0.000895515 0.000891549 0.000891923 Colombian peso 0.000181611 0.000180264 Czech koruna 0.0319466 0.0330515 0.033026 0.033246 Danish krone 0.107612 0.108739 0.108741 0.108778 Indian rupee 0.00953079 0.0095555 0.00952492 0.00951157 Israeli New Shekel 0.21928 0.221239 0.221569 0.223185 Korean won 0.000601683 0.000596848 0.000597045 0.000595296 Kuwaiti dinar 2.36956 Malaysian ringgit 0.17094 0.170404 0.170446 0.170302 Mauritian rupee 0.016327 0.0162445 0.0163078 0.0162638 Mexican peso 0.0347302 0.0352238 0.0351385 0.035094 New Zealand dollar 0.484298 0.481383 0.478435 0.476678 Norwegian krone 0.0793717 0.0806184 0.0800797 0.0797436 Omani rial 1.86545 1.8545 1.85495 Peruvian sol 0.19225 0.190856 0.19198 Philippine peso 0.0139897 0.0138605 0.013878 0.0138947 Polish zloty 0.173752 0.178545 0.177774 0.179062 Qatari riyal 0.197051 0.195894 0.195942 Russian ruble 0.00825119 0.00886888 0.00940617 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191271 0.190148 0.190195 Singapore dollar 0.530679 0.530073 0.529181 0.530546 South African rand 0.046895 0.0473208 0.0474232 Swedish krona 0.0753874 0.076558 0.075958 0.0766309 Swiss franc 0.776808 0.775396 0.775967 0.77405 Thai baht 0.022103 0.0220119 0.022016 0.0221678 Trinidadian dollar 0.105341 0.105498 0.10575 U.A.E. dirham 0.195307 0.19416 0.194208 Uruguayan peso 0.0166709 0.0168698 0.0167291 0.0165639 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

