ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK's FTSE 100 rebounds but heads for worst week in a year

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

UK's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday as Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine were not as severe as investors had expected, but the blue-chip index was on course for it worst weekly performance since January 2020.

Banks and insurers rose 1.2% and 1.9%, respectively, leading the benchmark FTSE 100 1.1% higher in morning trade. It had slumped nearly 4% on Thursday.

While Western nations hit Russia with new sanctions including freezing bank assets and cutting off state-owned enterprises, they stopped short of disconnecting it from the SWIFT international banking system or targeting its oil and gas exports, which some analysts said helped markets recover.

FTSE 100 climbs as Barclays, consumer staples boost sentiment

"The markets are telling us that the sanctions aren't particularly dramatic relative to what they could be," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Some of it is people looking to buy on the dip and taking the alleged advice by financier Nathan Rothschild that you should buy on the sound of cannons and sell on the sound of trumpets."

Precious metals rose 4.3%, led by a recovery in Russia-exposed miners Polymetal, EVRAZ and Petropavlovsk, which gained between 3% and 20%.

London-listed depository shares of Russian bank Sberbank Rossii PAO and Gazprom surged 60.1% and 4.9%. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.4%.

After hefty falls this week, Wizz Air gained 4.4%.

The company has suspended all flight operations in Ukraine. Tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc, up 1.6%, also said it had suspended operations in Ukraine.

Energy supplier Centrica gained 3.4% after its adjusted profit for 2021 doubled.

Global education group Pearson, up 8.6%, said it would launch a 350 million pound ($468.20 million) share buyback.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK's FTSE 100 rebounds but heads for worst week in a year

Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

PM tells Putin at the Kremlin: Pakistan for long-term relationship with Russia

NBP says 'fully committed to satisfying US regulators' expectations' after over $55mn fine

Rupee crosses 177 against US dollar after record C/A deficit, high oil prices

Oil prices take breather as Russia advances further on Ukraine

New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; spare energy

US Fed official sees big hike at March meeting, warns of Ukraine impact

UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

Australia 'comfortable' with security on eve of Pakistan tour

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Read more stories