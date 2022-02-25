ANL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.59%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.55%)
FFL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.99%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
GGL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.81%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.06%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.05%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.4%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
SNGP 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.55%)
TPL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
TPLP 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.45%)
TREET 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.87%)
TRG 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.13%)
UNITY 26.43 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.38%)
WAVES 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.78%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
BR100 4,439 Increased By 18.1 (0.41%)
BR30 15,979 Increased By 164.9 (1.04%)
KSE100 43,962 Increased By 131.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,109 Increased By 59.1 (0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Russia bans UK-linked planes from its airspace

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Moscow on Friday banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace after its flagship carrier Aeroflot was prevented from flying over Britain following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

"A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircrafts owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK," the Rosaviatsia aviation authority said in a statement.

New US sanctions hit Russian banks, elites; spare energy

The ban took effect from 11:00 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), it said, and included flights transiting through Russian airspace.

Ukraine Russian attack Aeroflot flying

