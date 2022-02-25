ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.3%)
ASL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.3%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.64%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
FNEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.58%)
GGGL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.06%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.55%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.05%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.56%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
PIBTL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
PRL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
PTC 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
TELE 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.62%)
TPL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
TPLP 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.38%)
TREET 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.51%)
TRG 70.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.61 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.09%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.78%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,444 Increased By 23.1 (0.52%)
BR30 16,033 Increased By 218.7 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,989 Increased By 158.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,111 Increased By 61.2 (0.36%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
British Airways owner IAG expects return to profit in 2022

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

LONDON: British Airways owner IAG said it expected passenger capacity to grow to 85% of pre-pandemic levels and a return to profitability in 2022 after a collapse in 2021 capacity to just 36% of the 2019 level led to a 2.97 billion euro net loss.

It had warned in November that it was heading for a 2021 loss of about 3 billion euro, hurt by pandemic restrictions for most of the year, an improvement on 2020's 4.39 billion euro loss.

IAG said it expected to report a significant quarterly operating loss in the first quarter of 2022 but to be profitable from the second quarter.

