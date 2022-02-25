Covid-19 spread: Chinese envoy lauds federal, provincial govts

KARACHI: The Consul General of China Li Bijan has lauded the efforts of the federal government and provincial governments in containing the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan. He expressed these views during his visit to Altamash General Hospital here on Thursday.

“The federal government and provincial governments has done a great job in containing coronavirus,” the Chinese Consul General in Karachi said.

He said smart lockdowns during rise in Covid-19 cases also worked effectively and efficiently, adding that frontline healthcare providers also sacrificed their lives for the people of Pakistan.

“The virus is under control now,” he said, hoping that socio-economic activities in the world would resume soon at full scale.

He said that China has cooperated with Pakistan to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country. With the support of Chinese government, he mentioned, 150 bed hospital is being constructed in port-city of Gwadar. He added that Chinese companies are also investing in social sector of Pakistan under the head of social responsibility, including healthcare sector.

Praising the healthcare services being provide at Altamash General Hospital, Li Bijan said the hospital is the great facility for the people of Karachi. “I am impressed and feel honoured to visit the hospital,” he added.

