Pakistan values relations with EU countries: COAS

RAWALPINDI: European Union (EU) Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including Afghanistan humanitarian situation and bilateral diplomatic relations with EU were discussed during the meeting.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.