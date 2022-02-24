Members of Hindu community join PPP

LAHORE: The Hindu community leaders joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Wednesday. Chairman Pakistan Hindu Worship Council Munawwar Chand and Sunehlia Malhotra called on President PPP Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at the central Punjab Secretariat of the party and announced their joining of the party.

Raja welcomed the Hindu community leaders. He said the minorities are already enjoying a special status in the PPP. Meanwhile, central secretary information of the party Shazia Murree also held a press conference as well as meetings with the correspondents of international media, English press and v-loggers at the central Punjab secretariat of the party.

Addressing the press conference, she said the PPP has been advocating for utilizing the option of no-confidence motion against the government parallel to long march. We are proponent of the same even today, she added.

Shazia said Bilawal would lead an 11-day long march which would be more than the GT Road rally. Bilawal would also address the inflation-ridden people of the cities on his way to Islamabad.

