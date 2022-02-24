ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market remains bearish

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bearish while the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Nasseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 7000 to Rs 9000. Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund; Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

He also told that 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund and 400 bales of Pano Aqil were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund. He also told that 400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund.

ICE cotton futures dipped on Tuesday, tracking weakness in equity markets due to escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and possible sanctions.

The most-active cotton contract on ICE - the second-month May contract – was down 0.85 cent, or 0.7%, at 120.31 cents per lb, at 13:05 EST. It traded within a range of 120.09 and 121.2 cents a lb.

“Clearly, the Russia-Ukraine situation is keeping everybody on the edge with the stock market being down, cotton is just sort of watching that,” said Keith Brown, principal at Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

Wall Street’s main indexes slumped as the prospect of harsh Western sanctions against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine kept investors on edge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to those regions, inviting fresh Western sanctions. The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals. A weaker greenback makes cotton less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Speculators cut net long positions in cotton futures by 5,169 contracts to 72,714 in the week to Feb. 15, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Total futures market volume fell by 12,768 to 11,410 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 13 to 236,269 contracts in the previous session.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,100 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 268 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market ICE cotton Nasseem Usman Russia Ukraine situation

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cotton market remains bearish

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend EPO, IPO

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

AC dismisses Naudero-II RPP reference against ex-PM Raja

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories