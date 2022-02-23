LME aluminium hovers near 13-year peak amid Russia-Ukraine standoff

London aluminium prices held near their highest levels in more than 13 years, as investors took a cautious stance on Wednesday after a set of Western sanctions against Moscow raised fears of an interruption in Russian exports.

The United States, the European Union and Britain announced plans to target banks and elites while Germany halted a major gas pipeline project from Russia, which they say has amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. They threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

"While aluminium and nickel are particularly vulnerable to a more severe escalation and sanctions package, no European country is incentivized to pursue such a course of action, particularly given inflationary concerns, unless absolutely necessary," TD Securities said in a note.

Aluminium gains as focus moves from Russia-Ukraine crisis

Russia produces around 6% of the world's aluminium and 7% of its mined nickel. Sanctions on aluminium maker Rusal in 2018 drove the metal's price up 35% in days.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $3,302.5 a tonne by 0622 GMT. On Tuesday, prices hit $3,380, just shy of 2008's record of $3,380.15.

LME nickel eased 0.1% to $24,525 a tonne, having hit a peak since August 2011 in the previous session.

"Aluminium, nickel and copper prices and backwardation should ease over time as real demand is not that robust and as Russia-Ukriane tensions fade," a Singapore-based trader said.

