ANL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
AVN 99.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.36%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.25%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,878 Increased By 64.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,039 Increased By 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,508 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World must brace for more extreme wildfires: UN

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

PARIS: The number of major wildfires worldwide will rise sharply in coming decades due to global warming, and governments are ill-prepared for the death and destruction such mega-blazes trail in their wake, the UN warned Wednesday.

Even the most ambitious efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions will not prevent a dramatic surge in the frequency of extreme fire conditions, a report commissioned by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) concluded.

"By the end of the century, the probability of wildfire events similar to Australia's 2019-2020 Black Summer or the huge Arctic fires in 2020 occurring in a given year is likely to increase by 31-57 percent," it said.

Spain, Portugal hit by winter drought

The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes, and more extreme weather means stronger, hotter and drier winds to fan the flames.

Such wildfires are burning where they have always occurred, and are flaring up in unexpected places such as drying peatlands and thawing permafrost.

"Fires are not good things," said co-author Peter, an expert in forest fire management at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

"The impacts on people -- socially, health-wise, psychologically -- are phenomenal and long-term," he told journalists in a briefing.

Large wildfires, which can rage uncontrolled for days or weeks, cause respiratory and heart problems, especially for the elderly and very young.

A recent study in The Lancet concluded that exposure to wildfire smoke results, on average, in more than 30,000 deaths each year across 43 nations for which data was available.

Economic damages in the United States -- one of the few countries to calculate such costs -- have varied between $71 to $348 billion (63 to 307 billion euros) in recent years, according to an assessment cited in the report.

Zombie fires

Major blazes can also be devastating for wildlife, pushing some endangered species closer to the brink of extinction.

Nearly three billion mammals, reptiles, birds and frogs were killed or harmed, for example, by Australia's devastating 2019-20 bushfires, scientists have calculated.

Wildfires are made worse by climate change.

Heatwaves, drought conditions and reduced soil moisture amplified by global warming have contributed to unprecedented fires in the western United States, Australia and the Mediterranean basin just in the last three years.

Even the Arctic -- previously all but immune to fires -- has seen a dramatic increase in blazes, including so-called "zombie fires" that smoulder underground throughout winter before bursting into flames anew.

But wildfires also accelerate climate change, feeding a vicious cycle of more fires and rising temperatures.

Last year, forests going up in flames emitted more than 2.5 billion tonnes of planet-warming CO2 in July and August alone, equivalent to India's annual emissions from all sources, the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) reported.

UN UN's Food and Agriculture Organization UNEP extreme wildfires

Comments

1000 characters

World must brace for more extreme wildfires: UN

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Read more stories