ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits record high as Ukraine crisis deepens supply fears

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a record high on Tuesday, as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions deepened worries of a disruption in the supply of vegetable oils, grains and crude in the Black Sea region.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 170 ringgit, or 3%, to 5,845 ringgit ($1,396.99) a tonne at the close, up for a fourth straight session.

The spot contract hit a record high of 6,357 ringgit as investors also priced in tightening supply following an upsurge in early February exports.

Developments at the Ukraine border and good exports continue to bring short-covering in the palm oil contract despite higher production estimates, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Palm oil closes higher, but posts third weekly loss

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine - two global crop heavyweights - are likely to force wheat, corn and sunflower oil buyers to seek alternative shipments, driving up world food prices already near multi-year highs, analysts and traders said.

Oil prices hit their highest since 2014 after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

In other oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract jumped 2.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.9%.

Adding support, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-20 rose 30.5% from the same period in January, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits record high as Ukraine crisis deepens supply fears

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

Pakistan gets 2 bids for mid-March LNG supply tender

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Read more stories