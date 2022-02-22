ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual meeting as mild COVID symptoms persist

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid: palace

The palace announced that the queen had tested positive on Sunday and would continue with light duties. Further engagements, such as her weekly conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, will be decided upon nearer to the time.

Boris Johnson Queen Elizabeth Buckingham Palace

