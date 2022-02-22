ANL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.24%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.65%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.92%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.67%)
TPLP 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.29%)
TREET 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.48%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.81%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.88%)
WAVES 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -65.4 (-1.41%)
BR30 16,798 Decreased By -665.5 (-3.81%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By -500.2 (-1.1%)
KSE30 17,458 Decreased By -222.9 (-1.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: UN rights experts have called for an end to "misogynistic and sectarian" online attacks against a Muslim Indian woman journalist, asking the authorities to investigate the harassment.

Rana Ayyub, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist ideology of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse -- including death and rape threats.

She is the "victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups", the independent rapporteurs, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report to it, said in a statement Monday.

Amid row over hijab, India’s home minister says he prefers school uniforms

They said these attacks were in response to Ayyub's reporting on issues affecting India's minority Muslims, her criticism of the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and her commentary on the recent hijab ban at schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka.

The rapporteurs added that the Indian government had failed to condemn or investigate the attacks.

She "has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting", they said, including the freezing of her bank account and other assets.

Ayyub, 37, began as an investigative journalist and wrote a book accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being complicit in deadly sectarian violence in Gujarat in 2002, when he was state premier.

Investigators cleared Modi of involvement.

India’s hijab dispute reaches UP

She has since become a commentator for The Washington Post and other media.

This week, the Post put out a full-page advert saying Ayyub faces threats almost daily and that the free press is "under attack" in India.

The Indian mission at the UN in Geneva tweeted in response to the rapporteurs' statement that allegations of "so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted", and that advancing "a misleading narrative only tarnishes" the UN's reputation.

Other journalists have also complained of increased harassment under Modi, whose government has been accused of trying to silence critical reporting.

Media rights group Reporters Without Borders places India at a lowly 142 in its World Press Freedom Index, saying that under Modi, "pressure has increased on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government's line".

India arrests ‘doctor’ conman who married 18 women

"The coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva (hardline Hindu ideology) followers are terrifying and include calls for the journalists concerned to be murdered," according to RSF.

"The campaigns are particularly violent when the targets are women."

Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party Geneva UN rights experts Rana Ayyub Gujarat misogynistic sectarian

Comments

1000 characters

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Read more stories