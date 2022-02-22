Weather forecast

KARACHI: The country’s upper and central parts are expected to see a rain-wind-thunderstorm from February 22 through next Thursday, the Met Office said on Monday.

It alerted all the concerned authorities and citizens to a possible damage to the properties from windstorm over the forecast period. “A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Monday (night) and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till Thursday,” the Met said.

Under the influence of the new weather system, Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Bhakkar and Layyah are likely to witness rain-wind-thunderstorm with snow over hills on Tuesday (today) Rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm may hit Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Friday.

Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Bajaur, Kurram, Khyber, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore are likely to see the stormy and rainy spell on February 22 and February 23.

Isolated moderate heavy snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza till Friday.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Faisalabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot and surrounding areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Windstorm may cause damage to loose structure and crops in Balochistan, south Punjab and Sindh in the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore, Skardu and Hunza during the spell.

