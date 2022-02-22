ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK shares end lower

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

LONDON: UK shares shed their early gains to end lower on Monday, with tensions in Ukraine keeping global markets on edge.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.4% down, while the domestically focused mid-cap index declined 1.2% and hit a more than 11-month low.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine.

But the White House said it had agreed to a meeting only “if an invasion hasn’t happened”, while the Kremlin said there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

And after an extraordinary meeting of his Security Council, Putin later said he was considering a request by two regions of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists to be recognised as independent - a move that could give Moscow a reason to openly send troops.

“European markets have continued to be susceptible to headline risk today and are likely to remain so for some time to come,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“Today’s price action is a perfect example of how a single headline can turn sentiment on its head.”

Russia-exposed miners Polymetal International PLC and EVRAZ plc fell 8.5% and 5.7%, respectively, on the possibility of any sanctions imposed in the event of a Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to set out plans to scrap coronavirus restrictions.

Activity in Britain’s private sector picked up at the fastest pace since June 2021 this month, as spending on travel, leisure and entertainment rose after an Omicron wave of cases eased, a survey showed.

Among individual stocks, heavyweight drugmaker AstraZeneca climbed 4.0% after saying its cancer drug helped patients with a type of advanced breast cancer live longer. In the United States, markets were closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden FTSE 100 FTSE index UK shares

Comments

Comments are closed.

UK shares end lower

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories