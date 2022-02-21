ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
Top Australian general calls on CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

BR Web Desk 21 Feb, 2022

Chief of Defence Forces Australia General Angus J. Campbell, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of bilateral professional interest with particular reference to global and regional security environment and cooperation between the two Armed Forces were discussed during the meeting.

Later, the 11th round of Pakistan-Australia Defence and Security Talks and the 8th round of 1.5 Track Security Dialogue were held at Joint Staff Headquarters. Pakistan side was headed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee whereas the Australian side was headed by Chief of Defence Forces Australia.

Both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australian Defence Forces in the fields of mutual exchange, training programs, joint exercises and other Defence-related activities. Both sides reiterated the resolve to further strengthen and enhance security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Bajwa vows to eliminate remnants of terrorists

Defence and Security Talks were instituted in 2006 and have since been held regularly in Pakistan and Australia on an alternate basis. Under the framework of this forum, the defence relations between the two countries are progressively expanding with greater substance.

The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of the Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, especially for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Angus J. Campbell was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.

