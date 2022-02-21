ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
CNH Industrial SRL organises certificate- distribution ceremony

Press Release 21 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: To celebrate the completion of the 4-month women’s training programme in stitching and fashion designing and to inaugurate the one-year boy’s training programme in Nursing Aid at United Hospital. CNH Industrial SRL organised a certificate distribution ceremony in collaboration with Taqweem-e-Pakistan. The event was held under the patronage of the Consulate of Italy in Karachi, where young girls were given certificates, who had completed their trainings with Taqweem– e-Pakistan.

The chief guest for the event was Enrico Alfonso Ricciardi, Vice Consul at the Consulate of Italy in Karachi, who praised the efforts of CNH Industrial under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Program by sponsoring vocational training programs. The primary objective of these training programs was to transform men and women into income-generating units that are able to feed their families.

Enrico further added that, Pakistani women are full of hope and strength, and that Pakistani men are very fortunate to have them be a part of their lives. He has eulogized the boys’ programs to provide them a respectable livelihood after completing the training.

CNH Industrial, former FIAT group is a company specializing in equipment and services for Agriculture and Construction. Mansoor Rizvi, the Country Manager of CNHI informed the audience that CNH Industrial has allocated a Solidarity Fund to develop several education, food and health projects to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic and to support local communities. In Pakistan, three different projects were planned and executed;

A distribution of food hampers, A 4-month training project in sewing, stitching, and fashion designing to financially empower25 women, *Anda one-year training project in Nursing Aid to financially empower 20 young boys.

Rizvi, during his speech has lauded the contribution of Taqweem-e-Pakistan and its CEO, Feroza selected by CNHI to execute these programs. The Taqweem has exhibited exemplary skills to organize the program in true letter and spirit.

In the end, Enrico along with Mansoor Rizvi and Feroza distributed the certificates and sewing machines to the successful participants of the women’s program. He wished good luck to the boys selected for the nursing program and said that the youth of Pakistan is its greatest richness and treasure.—PR

