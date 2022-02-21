Cheap, smooth power supply to industry sought

LAHORE: Sundar Trade and Industry Association President Malik Azhar Ali has urged cheap and sufficient electricity to ensure sustainable growth of the country. In a press statement, he asked the government to allocate adequate funds for the construction new dams as this step would also avert the threat of food security beside generation of electricity.

He said to tackle water and electricity shortage and raising food security challenges, the government have to understand that economic growth lies in the construction of water reservoirs which were a cheap source of electricity. The government would have to create a consensus for the early construction of water reservoirs.

Malik Azhar Ali also demanded of the government to resolve problems faced the industrialists. “The government should improve road infrastructure in Sundar Industrial Estate and remove encroachments on the Mall Chowk,” he said.

The government should provide electricity to industrialists on subsidized rates for giving impetus to expansion of existing industries, Azhar said.

