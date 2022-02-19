ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
Germany asks citizens to leave Ukraine 'urgently'

AFP 19 Feb, 2022

MUNICH: Germany's foreign ministry said Saturday that German citizens were "urgently requested to leave (Ukraine) now," as fears mounted that Russia could invade its neighbour in the coming days.

National carrier Lufthansa also said it was suspending regular flights to the cities of Kyiv and Odessa from Monday until the end of February "due to the current situation."

The airline said it would operate a limited number of flights to the two cities on Saturday and Sunday before pausing the services.

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Flights to the western city of Lviv would continue and Lufthansa remained in "close contact with national and international authorities," it said.

The announcements came as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Munich for the annual Security Conference with the aim of shoring up Western support for the country.

Speaking earlier in the day after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the fringes of the conference, Germany's Annalena Baerbock said the group was "united" in their support for Ukraine.

