Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
19 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 18, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
240,686,522 137,309,794 5,271,318,772 3,083,986,726
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 362,706,612 (578,038,633) (215,332,021)
Local Individuals 3,832,030,621 (3,656,567,909) 175,462,712
Local Corporates 1,612,745,028 (1,572,875,719) 39,869,309
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.