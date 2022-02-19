ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 18, 2022)....
19 Feb, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 18, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07629   0.07757   0.08675   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.16171   0.12371   0.19114   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.48100   0.39486   0.50643   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.77357   0.66443   0.84043   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        1.28886   1.12457   1.39229   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

