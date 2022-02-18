ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy stocks, Ukraine tensions drive Toronto index lower

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday as energy stocks tracked weaker crude prices, while investors remained cautious on developments around the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.28 points, or 0.1%, at 21,162.41.

The energy sector dropped 2.02%, as oil prices extended losses and were heading for a weekly fall as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, investors remained cautious on the fluid political situation in Ukraine as markets were caught between optimism of a diplomatic resolution next week and reports of evacuation of the breakaway region's residents amid rising shelling.

"There remain all kinds of threats, accusations, speculations, rumors and denials and there's so many different conflicting agendas that nobody really knows what to make of and that's part of the problem it's hard for investors to sit through all of this," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

TSX flat as tech weakness offsets gains in commodity-linked stocks

"The question for today is whether given the current level of uncertainty, bargain hunters could be willing to step in ahead of a 3-day weekend or not."

The benchmark equity index could snap its three-week winning streak, as concerns around soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions have roiled market in recent days.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 0.2% as gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,898.3 an ounce.

On the economic front, Canadian retail sales most likely rose 2.4% in January from December, preliminary data from Statistics Canada showed, after a 1.8% decline in December.

Among individual shares, Air Canada gained 3.1% after the carrier reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss, powered by strong holiday demand.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

