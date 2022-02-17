ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX flat as tech weakness offsets gains in commodity-linked stocks

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as gains in commodity-linked stocks were offset by weakness in tech companies, while retailer Canadian Tire Corp jumped on upbeat corporate earnings.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.34 points, or 0.04%, at 21,374.3.

Toronto-listed technology stocks fell 1.3%, tracking weakness in US tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd gained 6.2% after the retailer beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue, as consumers splurged on sporting goods, garden equipment and home decor during the holiday season.

"It's probably a good sign for the Canadian consumer, that people are still spending and again all of that indicates towards a clear expectation that Canada is going to be hiking rates in the next meeting," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto index rises as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

The benchmark index could snap its three-week winning streak as concerns around soaring inflation and geopolitical tension have roiled market in recent days.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold futures rose 1.1% to $1,891 an ounce.

"A lot of macro headlines with Russia and Ukraine coming around have so far been positive for gold price and so we expect to have another decent day for gold stocks," Taylor added.

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours. The incidents come as Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders, raising fears of an invasion.

The energy sector climbed 1.1% even has US crude prices fell 2.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 2.1%.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's

Comments

1000 characters

TSX flat as tech weakness offsets gains in commodity-linked stocks

Addressing gas shortage: In major move, Senate passes WACOG bill

Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Alvi

Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine 'very high': Biden

G20 finance leaders flag inflation, geopolitical risks to global recovery

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

UAE and India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

KSE-100 falls another 244 points as investor-interest remains subdued

Dec FCA: NEPRA slashes KE tariff by Rs2.59 per unit

UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

Read more stories