Feb 18, 2022
Pakistan

Allowing Nawaz to leave Pakistan was a 'big mistake': PM Imran

  • Reiterates that govt will not give any NRO to the opposition
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that allowing former premier Nawaz Sharif to leave the country was a "big mistake," adding that his government will not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the opposition.

While addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin, he said opposition parties have been pressurising the government to gain amnesty.

He stated that the NRO given to the opposition by Gen Pervez Musharraf had a disastrous impact on the country.

PDM announces no-confidence motion against PM Imran’s government

"They [opposition] are worried that Imran Khan will not give any NRO to them as Pervez Musharraf did," he said, adding that "as long as I am alive, I will not spare them unless they return Pakistan's stolen money."

Commenting on the opposition's intent to bring a no-confidence motion against him, PM Imran said that they are afraid that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government completed its full five-year term, the party would also win the next general election in 2023.

Last week, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition had decided to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

No-trust motion against Imran: PML-Q empowers Elahi to make decision

Fazl said that the PDM had announced the no-trust motion at this stage “because we have a firm intention of doing so.”

The PDM chief said that the alliance would try to get the government's allied parties on board in order to get a voting majority in the National Assembly to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, in his address, Prime Minister Imran Khan also criticised Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif by saying that he was trying to gain time from courts in corruption cases to evade justice.

A forward bloc has ‘almost’ emerged in PTI, claims Maryam

"If Shehbaz Sharif is innocent, why is he running away from the courts?" PM Imran asked.

The premier went on to say that when a case was filed against him by Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he did not run away from the court.

"My message to Sharif family is that whatever you do, I am ready for it. You will not only fail but will go to jail," he said.

PM Imran admitted that the people in the country were facing inflation, but added that the ongoing wave of inflation was due to the rise in commodity prices internationally.

He also noted that countries were facing a massive supply shortage problem due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Imran Khan also asked the media to keep a balanced approach while discussing inflation and inform citizens about the reasons that have created this situation.

