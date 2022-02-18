ANL 13.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.29%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.6 (0.05%)
BR30 17,755 Increased By 42 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,520 Increased By 78.5 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 27.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Russia risking European peace with 'Cold War demands': German FM

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

MUNICH: Russia is putting Europe's security at risk with demands that hark back to the Cold War, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, ahead of the annual Munich Security Conference set to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

At UN, US warns Russia planning to attack Ukraine in 'coming days'

"With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement, urging Moscow to show "serious steps towards de-escalation".

Russia Ukraine Cold War munich security conference German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

