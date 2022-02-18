ANL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.69%)
TELE 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.18%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.42%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
UNITY 28.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,643 Increased By 1.5 (0.03%)
BR30 17,746 Increased By 33.1 (0.19%)
KSE100 45,518 Increased By 77.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,723 Increased By 24.2 (0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Colombian police interrupt drug kingpin hearing, cite escape plans

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

BOGOTA: Colombian police halted a hearing Thursday for a notorious drug trafficker who was arrested late last year, saying they had found plans for a possible escape.

According to an official statement, the police ordered the "temporary suspension" of the hearing of Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as "Otoniel," before the Truth Commission, an extrajudicial body investigating a decades-long conflict between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that ended with a 2016 peace agreement.

The statement said police were forced to take this unusual step because, "irresponsibly, the exact description of the place of detention of this individual was made public."

In addition, "human sources and information gathered by the intelligence services warned of plans by the Clan del Golfo to try to organize his escape," the statement said, referring to the drug trafficking group Otoniel led before his capture.

However, some believe that the move was to prevent Otoniel from exposing government corruption in his testimony.

Gustavo Petro, a leftist senator and leading contender for the next presidential election, called the police move a "seditious act against the truth.

"The government does not want Otoniel to speak," he said on Twitter.

Otoniel, 50, was arrested in October in northwest Colombia's dense jungle during an operation involving some 700 uniformed agents backed by 18 helicopters.

He is currently being held in an ultra-high security facility in Bogota, awaiting extradition to the United States.

The FARC guerrillas laid down their arms after signing a historic peace pact in 2016, bringing an end to more than half-a-century of armed conflict.

But Colombia has been gripped by violence, particularly in recent months, as fighting continues over territory and resources between dissident FARC guerrillas, the ELN rebel group, paramilitary forces and drug cartels.

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia remains the world's leading cocaine producer, with the United States its biggest buyer.

