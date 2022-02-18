New Zealand lead South Africa by 387 in 1st Test

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand were all out for 482 with a 387-run first-innings lead over South Africa midway through the final session on day two of the first Test in Christchurch on Friday.

Henry Nicholls led the way with 105, his eighth Test century, and shared in partnerships of 75 with Devon Conway (36), 80 with Neil Wagner (49), and 48 with Daryl Mitchell (16).

New Zealand ahead after Henry's seven destroys South Africa

Tom Blundell (96) and Colin de Grandhomme (45) put on 76 for the seventh wicket, while Blundell and Matt Henry (not out 58) added 94 for the 10th wicket.

For South Africa, Duanne Olivier took three for 100.