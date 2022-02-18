ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.29%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 85.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 17,749 Increased By 35.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,517 Increased By 76.3 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 26.8 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
New Zealand lead South Africa by 387 in 1st Test

AFP 18 Feb, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand were all out for 482 with a 387-run first-innings lead over South Africa midway through the final session on day two of the first Test in Christchurch on Friday.

Henry Nicholls led the way with 105, his eighth Test century, and shared in partnerships of 75 with Devon Conway (36), 80 with Neil Wagner (49), and 48 with Daryl Mitchell (16).

New Zealand ahead after Henry's seven destroys South Africa

Tom Blundell (96) and Colin de Grandhomme (45) put on 76 for the seventh wicket, while Blundell and Matt Henry (not out 58) added 94 for the 10th wicket.

For South Africa, Duanne Olivier took three for 100.

