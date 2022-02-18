ANL 13.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 103.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.6%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.29%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 3 (0.06%)
BR30 17,756 Increased By 42.9 (0.24%)
KSE100 45,518 Increased By 77.1 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.1 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Cross-country skiing-Johaug to call time on Olympic career after Sunday's 30km

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU: Norway's Therese Johaug has said that she will sign off her Olympic career with the women's 30 km freestyle event that closes the Beijing Games on Sunday.

A relay winner at her first Olympics in 2010, the 33-year-old finally achieved her dream of winning an individual gold, picking up two in Beijing in the skiathlon and the 10 km classic races.

"Sunday will be my last Olympic race," she told reporters before hinting that her career may be coming to a close.

"It (my decision) won't happen until after the season, I'll have to go a few rounds with myself, it could take a long time," she added.

IOC president Bach disturbed by Valieva's meltdown, hits out at entourage

Johaug missed the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang due to a doping suspension, and Sunday represents the last chance to add to her collection of Olympic medals, which also includes a silver and a bronze from Sochi.

"I think it will be a very tough 30k. If it has not been important previously to allocate (energy) correctly on these trails, then it will definitely be important on Sunday," Johaug said.

Olympics Beijing Games Therese Johaug

