ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.15%)
CNERGY 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.29%)
TREET 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 85.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,645 Increased By 3.1 (0.07%)
BR30 17,749 Increased By 35.3 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,517 Increased By 76.3 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,726 Increased By 26.8 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 18 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) posted 11 percent growth during the first seven months of this fiscal year (FY22).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday that Pakistan fetched FDI amounting to $1.166 billion during July-Jan of FY22 compared to $1.048 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21), showing an increase of $ 119 million. During the period under review, overall FDI inflows were $1.635 billion against $469 million outflows.

Although Chinese direct investment in Pakistan declined 17 percent, it remained the largest contributor in the FDI inflows. With 30 percent share in overall FDI inflows, Chinese investment in Pakistan stood at $360 million in the first seven months of this fiscal year relative to $433 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The detailed analysis revealed that the United States ranked second with $169 million inflows in FDI. Hong Kong and Netherlands also among major contributor with $123 million and $82 million foreign direct investment in Pakistan during the first seven months of this fiscal year.

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

However, during the period under review, portfolio investment continued to register a downward trend and declined by 30.6 percent with an outflow of $307 million.

As Pakistan has recently issued Sukuk bonds in the international market to build the depleting foreign exchange reserves, the foreign public investment recorded 724 percent growth. Foreign public investment rose to $958.3 billion in July-Jan of FY22 as against outflow of $ 153.5 million in the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

According to the SBP, total foreign investment in Pakistan, comprising foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and foreign public investment mounted up by 176 percent during the period under review. The country’s total foreign investment surged to $1.817 billion in July-Jan of FY22 compared to $659 million in the same period of FY21, depicting an increase of $1.158 billion.

Month-on-month basis, with a 34 percent or $58 million decline, Pakistan attracted $110 million FDI during January 2022 compared to $168 million in January 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP foreign investment Foreign Direct Investment FY22 FDI inflows

