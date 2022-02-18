ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Mega money laundering, Park Lane cases: AC allows prosecution to start producing evidence

Fazal Sher 18 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, allowed prosecution to start producing evidence before it in mega money laundering and Park Lane cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others, due to continuous absence of Zardari’s lead counsel to argue over acquittal application filed under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance,2021.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the mega money laundering case against Zardari, his sister, and others, and Park Lane case against Zardari and others, allowed prosecution to start producing evidence and summoned witness, Mehroz in mega money laundering case, and witness RaheelNafees in Park Lane case forthe recording of his statement.

The court adjourned hearing of both the cases till February 28th.

During the hearing, associate of Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s counsel as well as lawyers of the other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption from appearing before it, which the court has approved.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence counsel Arshad Tabrez, and associate of Zadari’s lead counsel Barrister Shiraz Shaukat Rajpar, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Masood, requested the court to allow him to start producing evidence, which the court approved.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the mega money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the same court also adjourned hearing of Park Lane case against Zardari and others due to absence of his lead counsel till January 20th.

The NAB prosecutor, Irfan Bohla, Zardari’s lead counsel associate Barrister Shiraz Rajpar appeared before the court.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance, 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

