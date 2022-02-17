World
Japan PM Kishida to speak with Russia's Putin by phone as early as Thursday: Kyodo
17 Feb, 2022
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a phone conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.
No further details were immediately available.
Japan set to announce easing of strict border measures
Western nations warned on Wednesday that there is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback.
