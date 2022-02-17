ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Japan PM Kishida to speak with Russia's Putin by phone as early as Thursday: Kyodo

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may hold a phone conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported.

No further details were immediately available.

Western nations warned on Wednesday that there is a growing Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders, contradicting Moscow's insistence of a pullback.

