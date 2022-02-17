ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dutch try Afghan ‘prison chief’ for war crimes

AFP 17 Feb, 2022

THE HAGUE: An elderly Afghan man went on trial in a Dutch court on Wednesday for alleged war crimes while in charge of a notorious jail for the communist regime in the 1980s.

The 76-year-old identified as Abdul R. came to the Netherlands in 2001, later acquiring Dutch nationality, and was arrested in 2019. Prosecutors say that from 1983 to 1990 he was the chief of Pul-e-Charkhi prison east of Kabul, where regime opponents were held without fair trial in “appalling conditions.”

The trial in The Hague is the latest in a series of efforts in European countries to bring people to account for crimes in conflict-torn countries, including Syria and Afghanistan.

“This trial is about a man, whom we believe committed a number of war crimes in Kabul,” prosecutor Mirjam Blom told AFP.

“We suspect that he, as commander and chief of political affairs, was working in the prison where inmates were arbitrarily robbed of their personal freedom and treated them inhumanely.”

Appearing in court in a wheelchair, father-of-four Abdul R. said he was the victim of a case of mistaken identity. “I am not the person you are looking for,” he told the court, before refusing to answer questions, saying that he felt unwell and wanted to return to prison.

“I don’t remember anything, not even my own name.”

Prosecutors said police started investigating in 2012 after blogs said that the former commander of Pul-e-Charkhi under Afghanistan’s Soviet-backed regime was possibly living in the Netherlands.

“Finally we picked up his trail. The public prosecution service has the point of view that he is here (in the Netherlands) under a false name,” said Blom.

Dutch authorities spoke to 25 witnesses in various countries and used “countless” open-source materials. “We are convinced that we have the right person,” Blom said.

Notorious for its grim conditions, Pul-e-Charkhi has remained in use under various regimes until the Taliban freed prisoners from it last August. The Dutch proceedings are made possible by the legal principle of “universal jurisdiction” — which allows countries to try people for crimes of exceptional gravity, including war crimes, even if they were committed in a different country.

war crimes Dutch court Afghan man ‘prison chief’

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dutch try Afghan ‘prison chief’ for war crimes

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Biden’s Fed nominees in limbo

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

Borrowing money from MNCs to show big tax collection: AGP raises concern over FBR ‘manoeuvring’

Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Senate panel adopts PPP Authority (Amend) Bill

Cancellation of loans, their reinvestment discussed with WB

US, Nato say Russia is building up troops near Ukraine

Sustaining export growth key challenge: Dawood

Read more stories