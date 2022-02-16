ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
GGL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.17%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TPL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TPLP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 11.9 (0.26%)
BR30 18,078 Increased By 40 (0.22%)
KSE100 45,769 Increased By 37.7 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,829 Increased By 25 (0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
England must stop players from playing in IPL to improve test side, says Arthur

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

England must stop their players from participating in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League (IPL) to improve their test side, former South Africa coach Mickey Arthur said on Wednesday.

England's test squad came under criticism after they lost the five-test Ashes series 4-0 against Australia, a result which led to the departure of head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and managing director Ashley Giles.

Arthur, who joined English county Derbyshire as head of cricket after stepping down as Sri Lanka coach late last year, said county cricket is not to be blamed for England's poor performance in tests in recent years.

"England haven't scored enough runs. It's as simple as that," Arthur told The Times. "If you want to lay the blame, you can lay it right there. County cricket isn't to blame.

"For so long county cricket has been a really good producer of international players. I don't think there's a problem with the system ... If you want the strength early season, unfortunately you are going to have to stop the players going to the IPL.

"They are playing there in the early part of the season just before the first tests. You need your best players playing county cricket preparing for that."

IPL auction no distraction from West Indies: India's Sharma

England have reinvented themselves as a one-day cricket powerhouse since their early exit from the 2015 World Cup, winning the next edition of the format's biggest title on home soil.

But their record in the longest format of the game has been less impressive in recent years, with the final Ashes test loss marking their 15th consecutive test in Australia without a win.

