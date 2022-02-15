ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,724 Increased By 79.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,793 Increased By 2 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

IPL auction no distraction from West Indies: India's Sharma

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: This week's multi-million-dollar Indian Premier League auction will not distract India's players from the T20 internationals against the West Indies, captain Rohit Sharma said Tuesday.

The big-ticket auction over the weekend saw India's Ishan Kishan fetch top price, with Mumbai Indians securing his services for a whopping $2 million.

Paceman Harshal Patel, who like Kishan is in the India squad taking on West Indies, was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for over a million dollars.

Other up and coming squad members were also lapped up at eye-popping prices, including Shreyas Iyer ($1.6 million) and Deepak Chahar ($1.8 million).

Rohit dismisses concerns about Kohli's form, Simmons rues Windies batting

Sharma said he had asked the players to focus on the three-match series beginning at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

They will have gone through "ups and downs" at the auction, he told a virtual press conference ahead of the T20 series.

"It is an emotional feeling which team you are going to play for and all," he said. "Yesterday I had a great meeting with the boys, I asked them to focus on the colour blue, which is most important," he added, referring to India's one-day uniform.

"All these guys are professionals, once they are in India colours nothing else matters."

The IPL -- the world's most lucrative cricket tournament -- should not overshadow international commitments, the 34-year-old said, adding they play in the competition for just two months in a year, compared to 10 months for India.

"So I just want to focus on what we do for Team India and that's what matters."

The Indian captain sprung to the defence of star batsman Virat Kohli who has been going through a lean patch with the bat.

"He is in a great mental space from whatever I see of him. He has been part of this international team for more than a decade.

"If someone has spent that much time in international cricket, they know how to handle the pressure situations, the environment, everything."

He blamed the media for Kohli's performance, telling reporters: "If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit, then everything will fall into place."

The second T20 will be played on Friday followed by the third and final game on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League T20 Internationals Mumbai Indians Paceman Harshal Patel

Comments

1000 characters

IPL auction no distraction from West Indies: India's Sharma

Subsidy scheme for Tier-1 housing finance: Markup rates revised downwards

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops return to base

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

China greenlights Audi-FAW's $3.3bn electric vehicle venture

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Read more stories