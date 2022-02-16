ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

PKR under pressure!

BR Research 16 Feb, 2022

The pressure on the PKR/USD is back due to geopolitical tensions and global travel reopening. The remittances growth momentum is checked with increase in the international travel from Pakistan. The slowdown in the real estate market is probably having an effect on the remittance. The bigger factor for PKR/USD pressure is oil prices which are flirting around $100 due to Russia Ukraine tensions.

This is happening in the backdrop of a slowing down economy which is lowering demand-led imports growth. PKR/USD was expected to appreciate after the IMF nod and lower than expected imports numbers in January 22 (PBS). It did appreciate a bit. But now it is back on a journey south. The key indicators to watch are oil and other commodities.

However, there is not much Pakistani authorities can do on the growing commodity price front. It’s not easy to make a call on the commodity prices. Its best to see the data and act based on the movement. The bird in hand is to slowdown the imports momentum using a combination of monetary and fiscal tools including the exchange rate. That seems to be happening. However, the slowdown would take time and imports will taper off gradually. Earlier signs can be seen from the decline in motorcycle sales. The situation would be clear from March and onwards. One can safely say that imports peaked in November and December. What’s to watch now is the gravity of the slowdown.

At the same time, the tapering off in growth of remittances and RDA are making the job of central bank difficult. The home remittances at $2.1 billion in January is the lowest since August 2020. The run rate in February seems similar. The 7MFY22 remittances are up by 9.5 percent to $18 billion. The story is still much better than Bangladesh where the toll is down 20 percent in 7MFY22. The growth picked up in tandem in both countries during 2020. With lockdowns imposed the informal flows diverted to formal channels. The challenge is to keep these in the formal sector. Then the spill over of global stimuli is losing heat along with those stimuli and that is hurting the remittances momentum as well. The slowdown in real estate market is attracting lesser expat flows in it.

Nonetheless, current account deficit may improve in January 2022. It could be a few hundred million dollars less than what was in December. And in February, the higher oil and other commodity prices to keep imports a bit higher. There is not much monetary tightening can do to counter this commodity spree. The monetary policy will be data driven. Expect no change in March. Inflation has peaked in January and would remain in double digits for a few months.

The key is to see the trajectory in 2HCY22. That will depend upon international commodity prices and their pass on (especially petroleum) to consumers. Times are tough. The resolve on structural reforms is a must. The PKR/USD is the first line of defense. And the fact that it is not appreciating is tantamount to depreciation and would keep demand in check. The call is to wait and see and keep a close eye on the building geopolitical tensions.

IMF Oil prices commodity price real estate market Geopolitical tensions

Comments

1000 characters

PKR under pressure!

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories