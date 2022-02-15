ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta's Facebook to pay $90 million to settle privacy lawsuit over user tracking

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

Facebook agreed to pay $90 million to settle a decade-old privacy lawsuit accusing it of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website.

A proposed preliminary settlement was filed on Monday night with the US District Court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly.

Users accused the Meta Platforms Inc unit of violating federal and state privacy and wiretapping laws by using plug-ins to store cookies that tracked when they visited outside websites containing Facebook "like" buttons.

Facebook then allegedly compiled users' browsing histories into profiles that it sold to advertisers.

Meta's profit slips as Facebook loses users

The case had been dismissed in June 2017, but was revived in April 2020 by a federal appeals court, which said users could try to prove that the Menlo Park, California-based company profited unjustly and violated their privacy.

Facebook's subsequent effort to persuade the US Supreme Court to take up the case was unsuccessful.

The company denied wrongdoing but settled to avoid the costs and risks of a trial, according to settlement papers.

Settling "is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we're glad to move past this issue," Meta spokesman Drew Pusateri said in an email.

The settlement covers Facebook users in the United States who between April 22, 2010 and Sept. 26, 2011 visited non-Facebook websites that displayed Facebook's "like" button.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan to seek legal fees of up to $26.1 million, or 29%, from the settlement fund. The lawsuit began in February 2012.

Facebook has faced other privacy complaints.

In July 2019, it agreed to bolster privacy safeguards in a US Federal Trade Commission settlement that also included a $5 billion fine.

On Monday, Texas' attorney general sued Meta, claiming it collected facial recognition data without users' permission.

The case is In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 12-md-02314.

facebook social media privacy lawsuit user tracking

Comments

1000 characters

Meta's Facebook to pay $90 million to settle privacy lawsuit over user tracking

Raast Person-to-Person: PM believes SBP's latest initiative to enhance formal economy

Saindak project: govt extends SML-MCC lease contract

US should not exacerbate suffering of Afghan people: China

West sees 'positive signs' as Russia says some troops pull back

Rupee suffers back-to-back losses against US dollar

World Bank economist warns of dangers of ignoring growing debt

Oil drops nearly 4% as Russia says some troops return to base

NCOC extends Covid restrictions in Karachi, 5 other cities

Restore status of Kashmir, then we can talk, PM says to India

Erdogan calls on UAE businesses to invest in Turkey

Read more stories