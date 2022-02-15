Indonesia Jan export growth below expectation after coal shipment ban

JAKARTA: Indonesia's export growth slowed more than expected in January, after authorities in the world's top thermal coal exporter banned shipments, a surprise move that drew complaints from importers Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

The January trade surplus was about $930 million, bigger than the median forecast of $190 million in a Reuters poll, as imports rose more slowly than predicted.

Indonesia on Jan. 1 suspended all coal exports due to critically low inventory at domestic power plants.

Shipments were allowed to resume gradually from Jan. 10 and the ban remains in place for miners not compliant with domestic sales requirements.

The resource-rich country has recorded a trade surplus every month since May 2020, benefiting from an upward trend in commodity prices as countries lift COVID-19 restrictions.

Exports grew 25.31% on an annual basis in January, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday, short of the 33.86% expected in a Reuters poll.

It was the slowest increase in the past year.

Total exports were valued at $19.16 billion, the smallest since June.

The bureau said there was a $2 billion drop on a monthly basis in exports of products classified as mineral fuel - much of which is coal - with shipments to China, India and the Philippines affected the most.

Tin exports also fell $259 million in January from a month earlier, after Indonesian authorities delayed export permits for the metal.

Meanwhile, imports increased 36.77% to $18.23 billion, more slowly than the 51.38% expected in the poll.