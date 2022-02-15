ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
Biofuels, renewable energy: minister encourages GIZ to undertake pilot projects

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar encourages GIZ to undertake pilot projects based on biofuels and renewable energy sources. A high-level delegation of Germany led by State Secretary Jochen Falsbarth held extensive meeting with Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar here on Monday.

Minister for Energy has encouraged German development agency GIZ to undertake pilot projects based on biofuels and renewable energy sources in all provinces of Pakistan.

Both sides discussed various aspects of renewable energy resources and clean energy technologies in Pakistan and German cooperation in this sector. The German side thanked the Pakistani government for assisting evacuation of German nationals from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover back in August.

Azhar lauded the German support in establishing SCADA system in Iesco and Mepco, and motivated GIZ to expand it to other parts of Pakistan as well.

The minister reiterated the government’s vision to reach 60 percent energy supply from local and sustainable resources by 2030 and implement Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy and promotion of Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative.

Government is planning to launch a policy framework whereby inviting foreign and local investors for concession agreements to set up renewable resources power projects with their own transmission networks to cover the unserved areas. These micro-grids are potential projects where German companies can mutually benefit. The minister hoped that continuous engagement with the Government of Germany will bring about positive change in renewable energy sector and increased cooperation through Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF).

The German delegation included German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, Board manager GIZ Thorsten Schafer and Head of division Afghanistan and Pakistan Helmut Fischer.

Pakistani side comprised of Minister for Energy Azhar, Secretary Power Syed Asif Haider Shah and CEO Alternate Energy Development Board.

Hammad Azhar biofuels GIZ Jochen Falsbarth

