Grenade attack injures three in Mardan

At least three people, including two women and a child, were severely injured as a result of a hand grenade attack in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Aaj News reported on Monday.

The incident occurred when unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at a house in Mardan.

The injured were shifted to MMC Hospital, Mardan.

The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The development comes days after at least six people including two Levies personnel were injured in a hand grenade blast in Chaman, Balochistan, last Friday.

The blast occurred when two assailant, riding on a bike, attacked a Levies Check post near Roghani Road Level Cross with hand grenades.

The injured were shifted to the district’s Civil Hospital.

Earlier this month, three terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Turbat area in an exchange of fire with Pakistan Army soldiers.

On January 26, at least 15 terrorists were killed after they attacked security forces' camps in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.