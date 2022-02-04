Six injured in hand grenade blast in Chaman

At least six people including two Levies personnel were injured as a result of a hand grenade blast in Chaman, Balochistan, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The blast occurred when two assailant, riding on a bike, attacked a Levies Check post near Roghani Road Level Cross with hand grenades.

The injured were shifted to the district’s Civil Hospital. Their condition is told to be out of danger.

The Levies officials have cordoned off the area and started search operation.

The development comes hours after three terrorists were killed in Balochistan's Turbat area in an exchange of fire with Pakistan Army soldiers.

On Wednesday, at least 15 terrorists were killed after they attacked security forces' camps in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said terrorists attacked the security forces' camps which was successfully repulsed by the Pakistan Army soldiers while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists.

"Nine terrorists in Balochistan's Naushki and six in Panjgur were killed by the Pakistan Army soldiers. Four soldiers also lost their lives in Naushki attack," Rashid said.

The minister also commended the Pakistan Army soldiers for repulsing the attack.

Later, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that intelligence agencies intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.